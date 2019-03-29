A clue on the City of Winnipeg’s website could identify which residential streets and lanes won’t get fixed this year.

Because of the ongoing funding flap with the province, city infrastructure officials have said work is being deferred on 53 residential roads and 11 lanes for 2019.

A 2018 document on the city’s bid website shows a list of 56 streets and 11 lanes set to be done for this year.

Despite the list, the city still won’t say which road construction projects are on the chopping block.

“…An administrative report outlining the local street renewal work in the 2019 Adopted Budget, as well as information about local street projects that will be deferred from this year, will be presented to SPC-IRPW (Infrastructure Renewal & Public Works Committee) later this spring,” said city communications officer Ken Allen.

Some of this road work could yet get done as Ottawa is promising a $40 million dollar boost in gas tax revenues for Winnipeg this year. It’s unclear if that money will flow in time for the construction season.

Read the full bid document below: