It seems a lot of Winnipeggers are interested in a piece of holiday magic you’d usually only find in malls.

Kildonan Place said it’s been so overwhelmed with interest for an old Santa display it’s selling, it’s decided to take bids.

The mall originally posted the Santa display, used for 10 Christmases and tens of thousands of wishes, for sale on Kijiji for $2,000.

A spokesperson says they will now be “entertaining bids above the original price, with a twist.

“The amount over the initial price will be donated to the Children’s Rehabilitation Foundation of Manitoba by the mall,” the mall spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.

The display is currently being stored in the vacant Sears department store at Kildonan Place, which shut down just over a year ago.