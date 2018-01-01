

CTV Winnipeg





A man in Brandon was charged Monday morning for driving while intoxicated.

Brandon police said breath samples provided were more than twice the legal limit.

Police said the 29-year-old man was stopped in the 2900 block of Victoria Avenue.

The man was arrested for impaired driving and taken to the police station where he blew over the legal limit of 80 mg. He was charged and released on a promise to appear in court in January.