The chief of the Brandon Police Service is defending the response time of his officers to a family's call for help.

Chief Wayne Balcaen made the comments after CTV News reported on a lengthy delay in dealing with a scary situation.

Brittany Bergwall said an agitated woman, who appeared to be high on drugs, barged into her home.

Bergwall said 3 calls were made to 911, but more than 45 minutes passed between the first call and when police arrived.

Balcaen says the response from police was appropriate based on available resources, and the circumstances of the situation.

"At the time when we had the call there was no indication that there was anybody in immediate danger," said Balcaen.

Balcaen also said the family did the right thing by calling 911 and trying to keep the woman calm while waiting for police, instead of asking her to leave.