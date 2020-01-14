WINNIPEG -- CancerCare Manitoba said it is booking appointments for its BreastCheck mobile mammography clinic, scheduled to be in two Northern Manitoba communities and locations around Winnipeg over the next month.

The clinic is currently set up at the Headingly Community Centre, before moving to northwest Winnipeg, then Oxford House First Nation and St. Theresa Point First Nation.

The last stop on the tour will be back in Winnipeg, for a stretch of dates when it will be set up downtown.

CancerCare said there are 850 new breast cancer cases each year in Manitoba, and around 175 woman die each year from the disease in the province.

A spokesperson said the mobile clinic helps ensure equitable access.

“It makes it easier for women to go to these appointments,” said Laryssa Sawchuk, a health educator with CancerCare Manitoba, noting the mammogram appointment takes between 10 and 20 minutes.

CancerCare recommends most women between the ages of 50 and 74 be screened every two years. Mammograms are also available year-round at Misercordia Health Centre, Boundary Trails Health Centre, Brandon Regional Health Centre and Thompson General Hospital.

Appointments can be made by calling 1-855-95-CHECK (1-855-952-4325).

UPCOMING MOBILE CLINIC SCHEDULE:

Jan. 13-17: Headingley Community Centre, RM of Headingley

Jan. 20-24: Access NorWest, Winnipeg

Jan. 29 - Feb. 1: Oxford House Nursing Station, Oxford House

Feb. 3-6: St. Theresa Point Nursing Station, St. Theresa Point

Feb. 10-14: TAG Warehouse, 289 King Street near Access Downtown, Winnipeg

Sawchuck said they’ll release details for other locations the mobile clinic is visiting around six weeks in advance.

-With a file from CTV's Jamie Dowsett