WINNIPEG -- In the age of social distancing, birthday parties can be a little lonely. That’s why one Winnipeg family took to the streets to celebrate a birthday at a safe distance.

On Wednesday, Pepper celebrated her 9th birthday. Last year, she had a party with her friends and family, but this year she was surprised by a parade of vehicles filled with the people she loves.

Pepper said she really enjoyed the birthday parade, and she's found ways to stay busy while practising social distancing.

"Me and my cousin, we play through the screens. We made forts together through the camera, so we both made a fort together and helped each other out with that," she said.

Pepper said despite all of the social distancing precautions in place, she was still able to have a very happy birthday.