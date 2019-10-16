WINNIPEG -- Two Winnipeg councillors are calling on the city to publicly oppose Quebec’s controversial law banning religious symbols, saying Winnipeg needs to stand up against discrimination.

On Wednesday morning, Councillors Janice Lukes (Waverley West) and Shawn Nason (Transcona) forwarded a motion calling on council to oppose Quebec’s Bill-21, and support in principal the constitutional challenge to the law. Quebec’s law was passed in June, banning all public servants from wearing religious symbols including turbans, hijabs, yarmulke, and crosses.

“I think it's important that council stand and take a strong position and send a message that we are against discrimination, because I feel that Bill-21 – as do many people – is discriminatory,” Lukes said Thursday morning. “The world is in precarious times I feel, and I think it is important that we make a statement.”

The councillors’ motion calls the Bill-21 a “divisive law that perpetuates exclusion, discrimination, and class division by increasing systematic barriers to employment for religious groups.” The motion said organizations including the the National Council of Canadian Muslims, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, the World Sikh Organization have initiated a constitutional challenge against Bill-21.

“We’ve heard our mayor refer to the city as a ‘human rights city’ multiple times, and I think this is a good opportunity for us as council to work in a collaborative way,” said Nason.

The two councillors said residents from both their wards have been discussing Bill-21 and its implications. Idris Elbakri, the President of the Manitoba Islamic Association and a member of the city’s human rights committee, joined the two councilors in their call.

“We need to send a clear message that expressing your faith identity is not something that can be robbed from you. You don’t have to compromise to choose between a career and practicing your faith,” Elbakri said.

At the beginning of October, Calgary’s city council unanimously passed a similar motion to condemn the bill.

Winnipeg’s city council will debate the motion on Oct. 24.