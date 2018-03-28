

CTV Winnipeg





A new resolution could see City of Winnipeg workers soon barred from wearing perfumes and colognes.

The resolution has been put before a city council committee for consideration, and would need to be adopted by council to be implemented.

It says some scented products, such as perfumes, lotions and body sprays, can trigger sensitivities and aggravate asthma allergies in some people.

The hope is to create an overall workplace policy banning the use of scented products, in all City of Winnipeg workplaces.

The committee meets next Wednesday.

If passed, administration will report back in 3 months with a policy.