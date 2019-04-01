A hearing is underway at a Human Rights Adjudication Panel after an individual known by the initials T.A. launched a complaint against the Government of Manitoba.

They allege a breach of section 13 of the Human Rights Code: discrimination based on gender identity in the provision of services.

T.A’s lawyer Susan Ursel says the government can collect whatever information it wants at birth, however, the concern is what happens when the person grows up. She says someone who is pangender has “no options now for them. To have male or female on their document raises conflict and difficulties in their lives.”

Ursel says it could mean the individual is denied services such as a passport or licence since they do not match the document.

Ursel would like the government to give consideration to the idea of removing male or female from public documents or that other options should be available

The hearing is expected to last for four days.