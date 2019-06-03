Featured
Concordia Hospital E.R. transitioned to Urgent Care Centre Monday
Published Monday, June 3, 2019 4:51AM CST
Last Updated Monday, June 3, 2019 6:04AM CST
The emergency department at Concordia Hospital transitioned to become an Urgent Care Centre Monday.
According to a release from last week, the centre will handle urgent, same-day health needs of people in the northeast area of Winnipeg and remains open to EMS arrivals.
It will also support the hospital’s in-patient units, provide assessment, and stabilize patients.
The ER closures come as part of a plan from the Pallister government to overhaul the health care system according to recommendations laid out by consultant Dr. David Peachey.
The Seven Oaks General Hospital emergency room will also become an Urgent Care Centre in September.