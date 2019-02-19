Construction could begin this year on the final section of The Forks that’s yet to be developed.

The Forks says work could begin in 2019 on a portion of two service parking lots known as the Railside development.

A 20-year plan will see housing, shopping and public spaces built on the sites.

The Forks says as the surface lots are developed, it will see if new parking spots are needed elsewhere to make up for the lost spaces. It did not rule out a parkade in the future if necessary.

To make this all happen the city is selling the lot, known as Parcel 4, to The Forks. The two sides say a third party will determine the fair market value of the land.