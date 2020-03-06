WINNIPEG -- After a severe flood forecast, the City of Fargo is asking for help to fill 400,000 sandbags.

'Sandbag Central,' where the bags will be filled, will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10.

Operations will continue on a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekday schedule until the 400,000 sandbag goal is achieved. The city does not anticipate operating Sandbag Central on the weekends at this time.

The National Weather Service in the United States said this year could be a top five flood year.

"While we have made tremendous strides in our permanent flood protection efforts, this is a serious flood forecast and we're meeting it with a serious response,” said Mayor Tim Mahoney in a press release.

“Our soils are saturated to levels like we've never seen before and we need to be prepared. It is critically important for everyone to know that we need the public's assistance next week to fill these bags; we cannot be complacent."

During operating hours, 200 people are needed to run at full capacity. The city said early mornings and evenings are currently most in need of volunteers.

A Sandbag Central volunteer website has been created to allow members of the public the ability to see when assistance is needed.