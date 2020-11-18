WINNIPEG -- Dauphin RCMP is searching for a woman from Swan River who was last seen 10 days ago.

Sara Marie Scott, 31, was last seen leaving her apartment building located at 1st Avenue SW in Dauphin, on Nov. 9. RCMP said it is believed she could have been travelling to Winnipeg.

Scott was reported missing to Swan River RCMP on Nov. 16.

Mounties describe her as five-foot-five, weighing about 160 pounds, with a tattoo on her right cheek.

RCMP said officers and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or by submitting a tip online.