Dozens of Winnipeggers gathered to hear David Milgaard’s story at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights 50 years after he was arrested for a murder he didn’t commit.

Milgaard, who was born in Winnipeg in 1952, spoke for about 15 minutes about his time in prison, the impact it had on his family, his fight for justice and the role the media played in helping him clear his name.

He spent 23 years in prison and was released was released on April 14, 1992.

Speaking to the crowd, Milgaard called for the federal government to create an independent board of review to help prevent errors by the justice system.

“This could really happen to you,” he said.

“It’s time to say enough.”

“Justice delayed is justice denied.”

David Asper who represented Milgaard as a lawyer, and two journalists who covered his case for many years also spoke as part of a panel discussion.

The free event was held as part of the annual conference of the Canadian Association of Journalists in Winnipeg.