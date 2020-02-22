WINNIPEG -- Some people in Elie, Man., a community of around 600 people just west of Winnipeg, remain on edge after a brazen daylight carjacking.

On Wednesday morning, a homeowner in the community paid the price for trying to do something kind for a motorist with apparent car trouble.

According to RCMP, on the homeowner agreed to give a boost to a man who showed up his front door saying he had a broken-down vehicle.

When the homeowner was driving the man to his vehicle, the man attacked the homeowner and then drove away with the homeowner's truck, heading towards highway one.

Mounties said the homeowner in the carjacking suffered minor injuries. Officers conducted an extensive patrol of the area but couldn't find the stolen vehicle.

This resident - who CTV News isn't identifying because he's concerned for his safety – said the incident has left him on edge.

"Just him going out to help somebody and he gets assaulted and has his truck stolen, it hurts me," said the victim.

Brenda Grabon, who also lives in Elie, said it's unfortunate when crime prey on Good Samaritans.

"It's very sad when things like that happen, people are out doing a good deed, and then all of a sudden something happens to them. It's not a good thing," said Grabon.

"It's kind of scary, that's why it's not safe to let anybody into your place."

Grabon says the incident's alarming, but she still feels safe in Elie.

"You know what the thing is, whether you live in the country or in the city -- things always happen, so it doesn't mean that you're going to be safe wherever."

The stolen vehicle is a red Ford F-150 truck with a Manitoba licence plate EMV-397.

Police say the suspect is approximately 5 foot 10 inches, with short black hair and was wearing a black hoodie and jeans at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or Headingley RCMP.