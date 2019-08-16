

CTV News Winnipeg





More than 100 vintage camper trailers will be on display this weekend during the 10th annual Manitoba Fibreglass Vintage Camper Rally.

Around 75 campers from across Canada, and dating back to the 1950s, rolled into St. Malo Provincial Park Friday, said event founder Roland Hoffman.

Hoffman said participants go to great lengths to make their mobile home a sight to behold.

“A lot of people put their own personality into these trailers,” said Hoffman, adding some people hitch their campers to classic cars.

The event is also an opportunity for those considering buying a trailer themselves.

“The owners of the trailers love talking about their trailers, they love showing them off,” he said.

The event runs until Sunday and is only open to the public for free Saturday between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.