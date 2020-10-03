WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service had an early start to the weekend when a house fire broke out in Daniel Mcintyre early Saturday morning.

At 4:24 a.m., WFPS was called to a fire in a two-storey home on Toronto Street between Sargent Avenue and Wellington Avenue.

According to WFPS, firefighters encountered heavy smoke coming from the home when they arrived. The crews launched an offensive attack and declared the fire under control at 5:04 a.m.

WFPS said no one was inside and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.