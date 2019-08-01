It appears the federal government is holding up the deal to sell Portage Place Shopping Centre.

Last month Winnipeg city council agreed to a plan that would see the mall, property and parkade sold to Starlight Investments.

The other levels of government had to sign off on the deal, too.

Now sources tell CTV News that Ottawa has asked for a 30-day extension.

A city report suggests this had to be signed off on by the end of July or a $1.5 million penalty would kick in.

It’s unclear if that penalty is being levied.

More details to come.