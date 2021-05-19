WINNIPEG -- A number of fires raging across Manitoba have forced highway closures across the province.

According to the Manitoba government, the following highways are closed due to fires and smoke in the areas:

Highway 5 from seven kilometres south of PTH 1 to 10 kilometres north of PTH 2 (between Carberry and Glenboro);

Highway 6 between PTH 60 and the St. Martin Junction; and

Highway 307 from Seven Sisters Falls to Eleanor Lake/Otter Falls.

The province’s latest fire bulletin notes that wildfire danger levels are “extremely high” in southern and central Manitoba, and there are a number of wildfires burning across the province.

These wildfires have prompted Environment Canada to issue air quality warnings for parts of central and western Manitoba, including Brandon, Dauphin and Selkirk. A full list of the air quality advisories can be found online.

Manitobans are reminded to avoid the wildfire areas, and not to congregate on roadways to watch or take pictures. The province noted this is “extremely dangerous” and makes it harder for crews to do their jobs.

At this time, backcountry travel is not allowed in the area south of the 53rd parallel and there are a number of other fire and travel restrictions in place.

On Tuesday, CTV News Winnipeg reported the Municipality of North Cypress-Langford and the Town of Carberry declared a state of local emergency due to an uncontrolled fire.

An out-of-control forest fire in Misipawistik Cree Nation has also destroyed a home and forced evacuations.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.