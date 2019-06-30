

CTV News Winnipeg





Thanks to some generous Winnipeggers, a church housing a homeless resource centre is no longer at risk of losing its space.

Oak Table says it has raised $1.3M of the $1.7M needed to turn Augustine United church into Augustine Centre.

The church was in financial trouble while waiting on funds for a development project.

Some funds are still needed to help complete the build but Oak Table says it plans to start construction shortly.

The new centre will include 88 new day care spots and a 100-seat dining room.

It will also have a space for Oak Table and 1JustCity, which both provide support and a safe space to vulnerable people.