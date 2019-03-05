

CTV Winnipeg





While directing drivers on when and where to turn to get to a destination, Google Maps is also giving a little direction on safety.

A feature currently being rolled out sees a verbal warning shared to drivers approaching a fixed speed camera, saying “speed camera ahead” in an automated voice.

Other new safety features allow users to see speed limits and fixed and mobile speed cameras along a planned route prior to setting out.

The Winnipeg Police Service said its traffic division is aware of the feature and officers see it as a plus for driver safety.

“We’re looking for people to be more aware on the roadways and if this deters speeding and aggressive driving then it’s of benefit to our mission of improving road safety,” said a statement from the police service.

-With a file from The Canadian Press