WINNIPEG -- Health officials have identified a new case of COVID-19 in the Kenora, Ont., area.

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) said on Tuesday it has started its follow-up process with the infected person, as well as their contacts. The health unit will directly contact anyone considered a contact to this case.

The NWHU noted it doesn’t release details on the location of COVID-19 tests results, but information on gender, age and transmission can be found on the Ontario COVID-19 data website once it’s available.

The NWHU is reminding people to assume the virus is in their community and take precautions such as physical distancing, wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces, practicing good hand hygiene, and no face-touching.

Anyone with symptoms or those who have been in contact with someone with the virus should get tested.

To date, there have been 45 cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU.