

CTV News Winnipeg





A heat warning has been issued for Winnipeg and other communities on the east side of southern Manitoba where humidex values are expected to reach as high as 38 Monday.

The continuing extreme heat comes as many Manitobans are without power following severe thunderstorms Monday morning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said in the heat warning that the hot conditions affect everyone and young children, pregnant women, older adults, the chronically ill and people who work outside are at particular risk for heat-related illness

It said symptoms to watch out for include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

People are asked to drink plenty of water before thirst hits, and stay in a cool place.

They’re also asked to check on older friends, neighbours and family members to make sure they’re cool and staying hydrated.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says to schedule outdoor activities during cooler hours of the day, never to leave people or pets inside vehicles, and to keep your home cool by blocking the sun with curtains or blinds.

‘Extreme Heat Response Plan’ in effect for homeless

End Homelessness Winnipeg said in response to the weather warning, it is launching its ‘Extreme Heat Response Plan” for hot weather safety.

The plan is designed to help those who are experiencing homelessness and at greater risk for exposure safe during extreme heat.

The plan is posted online and lists resources homeless people can turn to, including shelters, safe places, and other places to cool off on hot days, such as WRHA clinics and free city pools.