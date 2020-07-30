WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets got off to a hot start in the bubble in Edmonton as they beat the Vancouver Canucks in exhibition play on Wednesday night.

Some of the players were working off some rust, but Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck looked as if he didn't miss a beat.

The Vezina nominee turned away 37 of 38 shots in the 4-1 win, during his first game since March.

"I thought it was great getting to that playoff mentality and battle level, so this game wasn't just an exhibition for me it was getting that battle intensity up," said Hellebuyck.

"We would go to him if we were sitting on 30 to 35 shots after two (periods) and check to see how he was feeling, but we wanted him to get the work he wanted to get and he did not want to come out of that net," said Paul Maurice, the Jets head coach.

Maurice also said he got the aggressive play he was hoping for, noting it was the most effort he had seen from both sides in an exhibition game.

He also liked how his team responded to get the win.

"I think we got a little better as the game went on and kind of peaked toward the end of the second period. So we got a lot of what we wanted to get accomplished in the game and a good understanding of what it's going to be like," he said.

This was the first game both teams played with no fans and while it was different from what the players are used to, some noticed there are advantages.

"Even during a loud playoff game, you have to communicate out there and you have to speak up and be heard, and there is a lot of room for communication, you can always use it to your advantage if you get it down right," said Blake Wheeler, the Jets captain who tallied a goal and an assist.

"I actually liked that part of it," said Maurice. "It was way easier to communicate with your team, and then it was way easier for them to interact with each other."

There was one concerning moment as Nikolaj Ehlers, who scored the game-winning goal, left the game and did not return.

Despite the concern, Maurice said he expects him to be ready to go for game one of the qualifying series against the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Puck drop for that contest will go at 9:30 p.m.