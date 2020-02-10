WINNIPEG -- A high-speed car chase throughout Winnipeg put one officer in hospital with minor injuries, resulting in a slew of charges against a 38-year-old woman.

On Monday shortly around 12:24 a.m., officers were in the area of Donald Street and Stradbrook Avenue when they found a car that had been reported stolen. Police said officers tried to stop the car, which then took off at high speeds.

Police called in the Air 1 helicopter which pursued the vehicle through a number of different areas in the city. Police said the car reached speeds over 100 km/h.

On the ground officers used "tire deflation devices" that took out a number of tires on the car. Video from Air 1 released by police shows the vehicle spraying sparks from its tires as it continues driving.

The video shows the vehicle pull into a back lane, and soon after police cruisers block the entrance.

Police said the officers contained the car in the area of Wildwood Park. The video shows the vehicle ram two vehicles, as officers surround the car.

Police said one officer was pinned to his cruiser and had to be treated in hospital for minor injuries. He has since been released.

January Snow Cornish, 38, is facing the following charges:

Assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm

Two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

Possession of a scheduled substance – Methamphetamine

Flight while pursued by a peace officer

Dangerous operation of a conveyance

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Drive suspended/disqualified (HTA)

The charges against Cornish have not been proven in court. Police said she has been remanded into custody.