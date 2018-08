CTV Winnipeg





A stretch of Highway 16 near Neepawa, Man. that closed Thursday morning for a crash has since been reopened.

RCMP said there were reports that one person was seriously injured when a pick-up truck and SUV collided head on around 8:45 a.m., about five kilometres east of the town.

A grain truck could be seen at the crash scene.

Traffic was rerouted to gravel roads during the closure.