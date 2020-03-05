WINNIPEG -- It's the eve of the city unveiling its latest budget and this one will be different than any budget we've seen before.

Usually, the city would announce funding for the next year, but for the first time ever, it will be laying out a four year budget.

"This year's preliminary 2020 to 2023 multi-year balanced budget will mark a historic and transformative step forward for our city," said Mayor Brian Bowman.

Bowman said the main reason the city decided to switch to this model, was to offer certainty.

"It provides funding certainty to organizations that we fund. It provides certainty to taxpayers on what the level of taxation will be over the coming four years. It provides certainty to other levels of government who we partner with on many things."

Loren Remillard, president of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce, said this is something that they have been advocating for and this will now force council to look through a long-term lens, rather than only one year at a time.

"What are the implications we're making today in two, three, four years from now?" said Remillard. "When we take a longer-term view of decisions, by and large, the decision are much better."

It's anticipated property taxes will go up 2.33 per cent and Bowman said this budget will prioritize investment in six key areas.

"In transit, community safety, community services, roads, fire protection, and our tree canopy," said Bowman.

This budget has been heavily protested because $35 million in possible cuts are being considered, such as cuts to arenas, pools, and libraries.

"There's a reason why previous councils haven't tried to balance four years. It is very difficult, so we've had to make some difficult decisions," he added.

The preliminary budget will be tabled Friday afternoon and then the city will host public meetings in the coming weeks to get input from community members.

Final recommendations will be tabled two weeks from Friday, with council approving the budget the following week.