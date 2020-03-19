WINNIPEG -- What was meant to be a historic milestone year for the Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba has turned into a crippling whirlwind of cancellations after the exhibition announced it would be laying off 80 per cent of its staff.

The exhibition announced on Thursday that, as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, its flagship event – the 113th Royal Manitoba Winter Fair – will be cancelled.

"This was to be a celebration of the 50th year since Queen Elizabeth bestowed the Royal Designation," the exhibition said in a written statement.

The exhibition said it would be taking the "unprecedented step" of laying off 80 per cent of its staff, and will be temporarily closing its offices.

The exhibition did not say how many people will be affected by the layoffs.

"This is both a fiscally and socially responsible action to protect the health of our community," the exhibition said.

"When this crisis is behind us, we will open our doors and continue to provide quality entertainment, education and financial input for our community."