Winnipeg police are asking the public if they have any information about a vehicle of interest in a homicide investigation.

On March 12, Brett Cadieux was shot and killed in the 1300 block of Ellice Avenue.

On Thursday officers released surveillance images and video of an SUV-type vehicle driving through an intersection on Ellice.

Investigators previously told CTV News they don’t believe the attack was random.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or that could help investigators is asked to contact 204-986-6805 or Crime Stoppers.

- With files from CTV’s Beth Macdonell