WINNIPEG -- Main Street Project was forced to close down one of its programs temporarily over the weekend due to a staff shortage.

The community health centre, which serves Winnipeg’s most vulnerable citizens, announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday that it had to close its men’s detox program, though it has since reopened.

Main Street Project expected this to be a short-term emergency closure as it has “always been a 24/7/365 person-centred, community-based organization.”

“It is a rare situation for MSP to have to close a program,” it said.

“Many organizations closed programs and facilities when the pandemic hit Manitoba. MSP stepped up to meet the increased demand, thanks to our incredibly resilient and committed front-line staff.”

Main Street Project noted that staff shortages are a reality of today, which are challenging the entirety of Manitoba’s healthcare sector.

To keep up with the increased demand for service, the charity said it’s been hiring, training and deploying new staff to help with its operations, team, clients and programs.

“We will continue working with and taking guidance from Public Health every step of the way,” it said.

Main Street Project said it has enhanced its deep cleaning and fogging of work and client spaces in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. It added it conducts PPE audits, and makes sure it’s following public health guidelines for PPE, physical distancing and hand hygiene.

“We truly appreciate the public’s concern for our community’s well-being, and will continue to provide updates on our pandemic response,” it said.

“Thank you for your support.”