

CTV Winnipeg





Thousands of women are having their mammograms cancelled after CancerCare Manitoba's mobile vans broke down.

CancerCare Manitoba has two mobile breast check vehicles that travel to 90 communities across the province offering mammograms to women on a two-year cycle.

But both vehicles have now broken down.

They are being taken out of service until February meaning about 5,000 women won't be able to get their screenings done.

“We are looking very closely at all sorts of creative ways of catching up with women that we've had to cancel their appointments.so we will be looking to visit those communities again in 2018 to make sure that women get their screening mammograms in the two to three screening window that we advise," said Dr. Donna Turner, CancerCare Manitoba

Women who can make it to one of four fixed sites that offer mammograms can make an appointment there.

The mobile screening program is for women without any cancer symptoms.

If anyone has a lump or any other symptom of breast cancer the organization advises that you go see your doctor right away.