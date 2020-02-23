WINNIPEG -- Police say a 26-year-old man is dead after his snowmobile struck a tree.

The Pas RCMP received a call about a serious snowmobile crash near Rocky Lake East Road, 45 kilometres north of The Pas, around 11:00 p.m. Feb. 22.

On arrival, officers pronounced the man dead on scene.

A 22-year-old female was also on the snowmobile when it crashed. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.