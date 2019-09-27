WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg’s manager of development and inspections has abruptly retired.

In a letter to city councillors, property department director John Kiernan says Stan Dueck has announced his retirement and that his last day in office is Friday.

“We thank Stan for his years of service to the city and wish him well in retirement,” writes Kiernan.

Dueck’s retirement comes after the city fired eight people and suspended seven others when property inspectors were allegedly caught on video doing personal activities during work hours.

Kiernan also says Alana Crocker will serve as acting development and inspections manager.