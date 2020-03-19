WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s chief public health officer has confirmed the first hospitalization in the province related to COVID-19.

During a news conference Thursday morning, Dr. Brent Roussin says one of the 17 Manitobans diagnosed with COVID-19 has been hospitalized.

“One individual has been hospitalized with mild symptoms,” Roussin said. “This individual is stable at this time, and we will monitor the situation closely.”

Roussin says, at this time, they will not release any more information about the hospitalized patient.

Public health investigations are underway into the two newest cases announced Wednesday.

According to the province, most cases appear to be travel-related. He said one of the cases, announced on Wednesday, has not yet been directly linked to travel or a confirmed case in the province.

This is a developing story. More details to come