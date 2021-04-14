WINNIPEG -- The Interlake Reserves Tribal Council (IRTC) has filed an application of leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada after an appeals court struck down an injunction on the Lake Manitoba, Lake St. Martin outlet channels project.

In February, CTV News Winnipeg reported the court overturned the injunction against the project, which was filed by First Nations communities. The IRTC represents these First Nations communities.

At the time, the premier called it a temporary victory for the project, which is a $540 million flood protection plan to drain water from Lake Manitoba to Lake Winnipeg vis Lake St. Martin.

On April 9, the IRTC applied, saying it will allow the Supreme Court of Canada to consider, “the importance of indigenous rights in Canada and the Federal Government commitment to reconciliation.”

The IRTC added that project will cause harm to the environment and their sources of livelihood.

“This supreme court of appeal application was filed due to the conflict of interest the province of Manitoba is in with the Lake St. Martin Channel Project, when a proponent is able to consult as the crown, issue its own permits and licenses and also build the project; this conflict of interest concerns us,” said Cornell McLean, chairman of the IRTC and Chief of Lake Manitoba First Nation, in a news release.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the Manitoba government for comment.

- With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele.