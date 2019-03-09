A Manitoba MP is calling for an inquiry into a deadly train derailment in northern Manitoba.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the federal agency responsible for investigating rail accidents, said the train hit a washout Sept. 15, 2018 near Ponton.

The engineer, a 59-year-old man was seriously hurt.

The conductor, Kevin Anderson, 38, died.

NDP MP Niki Ashton obtained Government of Canada occupational health and safety documents dated Jan. 9 2019 which she said appears to show the culvert had been identified as a troubled spot.

On Friday, Ashton wrote a letter to Transport Minister Marc Garneau about the findings.

"Given the fact somebody lost their life on a rail line, that so many people travel on, on a regular basis, there needs to be an inquiry. We need to understand what happened. We need to make sure this never happens again” said Ashton who represents the riding of Churchill-Keewatinook Aski.

Anderson's death left his family devastated. His mother told CTV News in October his legs were pinned and he had broken hip before he died.

The family said Saturday it appreciates Ashton’s work, support from all levels of government and the Teamsters Union.

“We are so appreciative of all the support in not only finding out answers but also to ensure that this never occurs to another railroader and their family. We want to ensure the railroad is safe for all those who depend on the railway,” said Kevin Anderson’s family in a statement to CTV News.

Garneau's office told CTV News Saturday it hasn't received Ashton's letter yet.

RAILWAY IN COMPLIANCE AT TIME OF ACCIDENT: MINISTER OF TRANSPORT SPOKESPERSON

In statement a Minister of Transport spokesperson said all rail accidents are taken seriously.

“Following the derailment, Transport Canada verified that the Hudson Bay Railway was in compliance with rail safety and transportation of dangerous goods rules and regulations at the time of the accident,” said the spokesperson.

“When Transport Canada identifies non-compliance with rail safety and transportation of dangerous goods rules and regulations, the department takes appropriate action.”

“In accordance with the Canada Labour Code, Transport Canada cannot publically release the details of, or publically speak about, its occupational health and safety investigation.”

‘SENSATIONAL ACCUSATIONS’: ARCTIC GATEWAY GROUP

Arctic Gateway Group, made up of Canadian based companies and northern Manitoba First Nations took ownership of the Hudson Bay Railway from U.S-based Omnitrax just two weeks before the derailment. The federal government also put in millions to help buy the line.

In a statement the company said it disagrees with the occupational health and safety findings and has formally appealed.

"As a result of this pending federal appeal we have no details that may be released at this time. what I can say is that Transport Canada directive is based on material errors in fact and has conclusions that were affected by these errors," said CEO Murad Al-Katib in a text message to CTV News Saturday.

"We find it unfortunate that Ms. Ashton has chosen to engage in sensational accusations."

Al-Katib said the company is awaiting conclusions from the TSB, which they expect this fall.

“As the new owners of Hudson Bay Railway, the health and safety of our employees is our paramount concern. And improvements we have implemented since acquisition of the railway have been excellent in collaboration with our employees,” added Al-Katib.

INVESTIGATION ONGOING: TSB

The TSB said Saturday its investigation is ongoing.

“If during the investigation a significant safety deficiency is uncovered, we will not wait until the conclusion of the investigation to communicate the deficiency,” the agency said in an email to CTV News.