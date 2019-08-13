

The Canadian Press





Manitoba's Progressive Conservatives are promising to cut the cost of vehicle registration if they are re-elected in the Sept. 10 election.

Tory Leader Brian Pallister says he would reverse a 30-per-cent increase the former NDP government imposed on annual registration fees.

Pallister says the fees vary, depending on the type of vehicle, but for the average passenger vehicle the registration will drop by $35 a year.

Pallister has already promised other cuts to fees and taxes, such as removing the sales tax on home insurance and hair style services.

The Tory government reduced the provincial sales tax in July to seven per cent from eight, and Pallister has focused much of his campaign so far on affordability issues.

The Tory leader says he will release a full platform later in the campaign that will include a detailed plan to improve health care and other services.