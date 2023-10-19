WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is looking at shaking up the board of the provincial Crown corporation that provides vehicle insurance.

Kinew says Manitoba Public Insurance, which has been hit by a strike since late August, demands immediate attention and changes are expected to be announced Friday.

Some 1,700 workers have been on strike and board chair Ward Keith said last month the corporation had presented its final offer.

Kinew hinted changes at other corporations, such as Manitoba Hydro, could come later.

Kinew held his first cabinet meeting today, one day after he and his New Democrat cabinet ministers were sworn-in.

Kinew talked to reporters before the meeting and said he also wants to give civil servants a "hug" after year of fiscal restraint under the former Progressive Conservative government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023