WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister is set to announce new measures to assist Manitobans in the fight against COVID-19.

The premier will speak at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 11 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Wednesday, the premier told reporters new measures for enforcing public health orders would be announced today.

Currently, individuals can be fined $486, while corporations can be fined $2,542.

On Wednesday, Pallister also announced a partnership with the federal government to provide additional compensation for front-line workers, and created a board to help guide Manitoba’s economic recovery once the pandemic is over.

As of Wednesday, Manitoba has reported 290 cases of COVID-19 since March 12. Of the cases, 251 people have recovered.

This is a developing story. More details to come.