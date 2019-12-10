WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba RCMP is expected to provide more details Tuesday afternoon about a 16-month investigation, dubbed Project Declass, into a drug-trafficking network operating out of Winnipeg that led to one of Manitoba’s largest methamphetamine busts.

Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy, commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP, and Superintendent Lisa Moreland, a federal criminal operations officer, are scheduled to address the media at 1 p.m.

The RCMP previously said nine search warrants were executed on Dec.4 – seven in Winnipeg, one in St. Laurent, Man. and one in Calgary – which resulted in the seizure of meth, cocaine, cash and motor vehicles.

Nine people were arrested and charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, including Kenny Erstelle, 38, a full–patch member of the Hells Angels.

The other individuals charged include:

Lord Kofi Agyapong-Mensah, 40; Anthony Cerezo-Brennan, 31; Ryan Cerezo-Brennan, 32; Dillon Middleton, 25; Ritchie Orbegoso, 34; Linda Pelletier, 41; Jian Shen, 37; and Akhome Manotham, 42.

Some money laundering charges have also been laid in connection with the investigation, the RCMP said.

Investigators said last week the total amount of drugs and cash seized was still being counted but the bust is expected to be one of the largest meth seizures in the province.

This is a developing story, more details to come.