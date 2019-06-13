

CTV Winnipeg





An RCMP officer is facing charges connected to several alleged incidents from 2017 and 2018 in Roblin, Man., RCMP said in a release on Thursday.

Roblin RCMP said they heard of the incidents in December 2018 from a third party, who alleged a woman may have been the victim of an assault at the hand of an officer stationed in Roblin.

The victim was identified as a resident of a community in eastern Saskatchewan.

Manitoba RCMP West District said the officer was arrested on June 6 and charged on Thursday.

The officer is charged with assault, assault with a weapon, and impaired driving in connection to several off-duty incidents that allegedly happened in 2017 and 2018 in Roblin, RCMP say.

The officer, Cst. Jason Kitzul, is a 12-year member of the RCMP. He is currently suspended with pay.

He is scheduled to appear in Roblin Provincial Court on July 18.

The Manitoba Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is aware of the allegations but RCMP say “they will not be asserting jurisdiction on this matter.”