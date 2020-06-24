WINNIPEG -- A pair of Manitoba restaurants are facing thousands of dollars in fines for defying public health measures.

According to the province, Lee’s Buffet in Brandon, Man., and Chaise Corydon on Corydon Avenue in Winnipeg have both been ticketed $2,542 for failing to comply with the measures prescribed in the province’s public health orders.

Lee’s Buffet was closed on June 6, but Chaise Corydon was not shut down.

Other Manitoba businesses that have been fined for not following the restrictions include: Westwood Inn, Ramallah Café After Hours, Pony Corral, Arabesque Hookah Café and Lounge, Daughter on Call, Joey’s Only Seafood Restaurant, Executive Bath, Sung’s Restaurant, Beauty Infinity, Thi Bui, JT’s Club, California Nails and Ruby Nail Bar.

The province is able to issue fines of $486 for individuals and $2,542 for corporations for defying health orders.