Collision data is shedding light on some of Manitoba's most dangerous highway intersections.

Between 2013 and 2017 there was a yearly average of 44, 240 vehicle collisions on Manitoba roads — most happen in urban areas but the most serious collisions often occur on the highway.

CTV News received collision data for some the most dangerous rural intersections in the province.

The most deadly intersection outside the city of Winnipeg is the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 16 west of Portage la Prairie, Man.

The RCMP said five people have died in two fatal collisions over the past five years.

“Collisions at intersections are caused by many factors, road design and traffic conditions at intersections are some of those factors, they’re not the only factors and being one of the worst intersections in any municipality doesn’t mean that those are the only ones that need to be addressed,” said University of Manitoba civil engineering professor Ahmed Shalaby.

“We need to address safety concerns at all intersections.

“There’s certainly a human element — whether it’s impaired driving or distracted driving or just poor training — there’s always a human element involved and we need to take that into consideration as well.”

Thursday on CTV News at Six Josh Crabb will take a closer look at the top five most dangerous highway intersections for total collisions and what's being done to address collision-prone sites in the province.