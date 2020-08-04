WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday following a long weekend with 27 new cases.

Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Over the August long weekend, the province reported 27 new cases of the virus – two on Saturday, 18 on Sunday, and seven on Monday. This brings the total number of cases in Manitoba to 442.

The latest information regarding the number of active cases, recoveries, and tests administered will be provided at Tuesday’s news conference.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.