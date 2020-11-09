WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference follows a weekend with 712 new cases – 271 on Saturday and 441 on Sunday. Health officials also reported 10 more deaths related to the disease, bringing the province’s total to 106.

On Sunday, Manitoba also announced it is sending an independent expert to look into the COVID-19 outbreaks at two care homes. Health Minister Cameron Friesen said the expert will assess the conditions at Parkview Place Long Term Care Home and Maples Personal Care Home in the lead up to their outbreaks.

The expert will then come back to the province with advice on avoiding these kind of situations in the future.

On Friday night, paramedics treated 12 residents at Maples Personal Care Home. Three people were taken to the hospital and two died.

Monday also marks the beginning of Code Red restrictions in the Southern Health region, which includes closing in-person dining at restaurants and bars, and limiting capacity at a number of businesses.

Since March, there have been 8,130 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The province noted this week it will be holding its COVID-19 briefings on Monday, Tuesday and Friday in observance of Remembrance Day.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.