Dozens of Manitobans celebrated the announcement that the abortion pill Mifegymiso will be covered universally in Manitoba.

“We are really excited, we feel like the pressure on the government that all Manitobans have been placing has finally worked,” said Lucy Karp, who is part of Medical Students for Choice and the Mife campaign.

A party took place on the steps of the legislative building Monday afternoon, which was organized by a group of University of Manitoba medical students, who also recently ran a letter writing campaign on this issue.

It was originally intended to be a rally, but over the weekend Minister Rochelle Squires announced the drug would be universally covered, so organizers held a party instead.

Many in attendance said they’re happy with the announcement, but are concerned about how long it may take for the new policy to take effect.

“I am partially here to celebrate and partially here to pressure the government to help them speed up the process to get it done,” said Heather Werboweski, a Mife campaign supporter.

Organizers hope the government will have an education campaign to let Manitobans know this is available for free. They also want consistent and easy access to the drug across the province.

“We know that there are a lot of T’s to cross and I’s to dot, if you will, but we have asked our officials to make quick work of this,” said Rochelle Squires, minister responsible for the status of women.

Before, a woman wanting to access Mifegymiso would have to travel to visit clinics in Winnipeg or Brandon, Man., for free access or pay about $300 out of pocket.

“It’s a universal right and it is an essential health service. So for someone to be living in a rural or remote area of Manitoba and have to come down to Winnipeg to access an abortion, that’s just unacceptable,” said Karp.

READ MORE: Minister says Manitoba to provide universal access to abortion pill Mifegymiso