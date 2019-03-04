

CTV Winnipeg





No one was seriously hurt when a plane landed on ice ¼ mile short of a runway south of the Little Grand Rapids Airport.

RCMP said it happened around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

An investigator with the Transportation Safety Board told CTV News six passengers and a pilot were on board the Cessna Caravan 208-B at the time of its landing on an iced-over lake.

The owner of the airline involved, Amik Aviation, told CTV News the plane took on some damage.

The TSB investigator said everyone on board was ok and were taken to a nursing station with minor injuries. What caused the incident is still unknown, they said.