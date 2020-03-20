WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) announced on Friday its investing $1 million to help Metis elders, entrepreneurs, and workers who are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the funding will support the MMF Health Action Plan, which supports partnerships and outreach to Manitoba’s Metis citizens.

Frances Chartrand, MMF minister of health and wellness, said he will do everything in his power to face this crisis.

“Thanks to President David Chartrand and the support of my fellow Cabinet members, we are pleased that we are able to make this unprecedented emergency response to help our people get through this difficult time,” he said in the release.

The MMF noted that studies have shown the Manitoba Metis population has high levels of chronic disease and diabetes, putting them at high risk for the virus. The federation’s leadership has therefore been conducting checks and follow-ups on the most vulnerable citizens to make sure they have rides to their doctor appointments, medication, food, and supplies.

"Health authorities across the country and the globe have made it clear that Elders and other vulnerable people need to be in self-isolation,” said Frances.

“We will do what we can to ensure our Metis Elders do not leave the safety of their homes unless they have to.”

The funding will also go to Metis entrepreneurs and workers whose salaries have been impacted by the virus.

"This pandemic is causing financial strain to business owners and their employees, which is obviously no fault of their own,” said David.

“We are asking Metis entrepreneurs or employees who are being impacted financially to register with the MMF today, so we may work with them to assist within all sectors and offer our support for their families alongside the ongoing announcements from Canada.”

On top of this $1 million investment, the MMF purchased three mobile health isolation units that can move anywhere in the province.

Metis N4 Construction, a project management construction corporation, has also made two secure, 48-bed, fully accessible healthcare facilities available to residents. The news release notes these two facilities can be used on an “as-needed basis outside the Metis government use.”

David said these initiatives are part of a collaboration with the Metis nation and federal government.

“It is our responsibility to work together for the betterment of our Citizens and, indeed, all Canadians. United, we will emerge strong after this critical situation.”