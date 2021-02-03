WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg announced on Wednesday that public libraries will be opening up again next month.

Starting on March 1, all branches will be open for contactless holds pick-up service and returns. The Cornish Library won't be opening as it is undergoing renovations.

The city said to help with this, it is recalling approximately 77 temporary, part-time employees who were laid off because of the pandemic.

The hours of the libraries will be extending when they open up and each branch will be different.

The city previously reopened 10 libraries for contactless holds pick-up and returns.

Jay Shaw, who is the assistant chief of emergency management, said people need to remember to follow all COVID-19 guidelines, such as wearing a mask and practising physical distancing.

"Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to enter the library branch to pick up their materials," said Shaw.

If Winnipeggers want more information on the services that will be provided, they can visit the city's website.