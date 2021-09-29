Motion proposed to prevent protests from disrupting hospitals, schools in Winnipeg

Winnipeg -

A Winnipeg city councillor wants to prevent protesters from disrupting patient visits around hospitals.

Earlier this month, hundreds of people against vaccine passports demonstrated at Health Sciences Centre.

At one point during the demonstration, protesters walked out into traffic blocking vehicles from passing.

Councillor Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry) said she believes it is wrong to protest in front of hospitals, clinics, or schools, so she's bringing forward a motion at city council to create safe access zones.

"I'm all for protests. I'm all for participatory democracy that includes activism," she said.

"This is not that, and it's important to really make sure that facilities, whether they offer abortion services, whether they are educational, whether they are a primary health care facility like HSC, are respected, and the workers in them respected."

If passed, no one would be allowed to protest within 150 metres of these places or face fines.

Rollins hopes to have a vote on her motion at city council in October.